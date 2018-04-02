Three months after recreational marijuana went on sale in California, San Diego retailers say business has been brisk and the customer base diverse, including older people who use a private shuttle bus to reach one dispensary.
“There’s been a change in the culture,” said Will Senn, who operates two Urbn Leaf marijuana stores in San Diego and is about to open a third.
“Cannabis is becoming more accepted. Now that adult-use marijuana is legal, people are giving it a try. The average age of our customers has gone from about 40 to about 50.”
Boutique hotel group Standard International is adding two hemp-derived, CBD-infused products to the items available in its minibars starting next week, one is a body lotion and the other is a box of gourmet gumdrops — both from L.A.-based luxury cannabis brand Lord Jones.
CBD (cannabidiol), is a compound that's found in cannabis and is prized for its pain-relieving, mood-stabilizing properties but does not produce the same psychoactive effects as the better-known compound THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). The items will be start being stocked in guest-room minibars at the Standard in Hollywood and the Standard in downtown L.A. as of April 10, according to Standard’s representatives, and roll out to in-room minibars at three other properties (two in New York City and one in Miami) shortly thereafter.
Being part of the minibar mix is just one part of an ongoing partnership between the hotels’ parent company Standard International and Lord Jones (which we first told you about in November), that will eventually include an onsite dispensary at the hotel’s West Hollywood location that will be Lord Jones’ first retail flagship.
Growing up in Minnesota, Stephanie Smith dreamed of being a golf pro. Instead, the mother of five who lives in Pacific Palisades has ended up in the unlikeliest of trades.
The Palm Springs Cultural Center has organized a three-day, cannabis-themed series of events including panel discussions, yoga classes and film screenings scheduled for April 19-21.
Four state treasurers including California’s John Chiang requested Thursday that U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions meet with them to find a way to allow banks to handle money from the marijuana industry in states that have authorized cannabis sales.
“This is not just a blue state phenomenon but includes purple and red states in every corner of our country,” they wrote in a letter to Sessions. “A majority of Americans now live in states where they have decided to legalize cannabis.”
The U.S. Senate's top leader wants to bring hemp production back into the mainstream by removing it from the list of controlled substances.
You can hardly hurl a vape pen these days without hitting a marijuana-focused magazine, but what about one that’s created by and for 25- to 40-year-old female cannabis enthusiasts — and has the look and feel of a high-end shelter magazine?
Following a month-long delay, the latest medical marijuana business proposed for Costa Mesa cleared a major hurdle Monday when the Planning Commission awarded two necessary permits.
The commission voted unanimously to grant conditional use permits for Se7enLeaf LLC to operate manufacturing and distribution facilities in two units, M101 and L3, totaling almost 6,700 square feet at 3505 Cadillac Ave.
Could plans to turn an old California ghost town into a marijuana mecca be going up in smoke?
Plans for two proposed medical marijuana businesses and a permit request for a local sober-living home are among the items Costa Mesa planning commissioners will review during their meeting Monday.
Up first are proposals from Se7enLeaf LLC to open two medical marijuana manufacturing and distribution facilities — one a 2,299-square-foot operation in Unit M101 at 3505 Cadillac Ave. and the other a 4,360-square-foot space in Unit L3 at the same property.