Lord Jones' hemp-derived CBD gumdrops and lotions will be stocked in The Standard Hotel's minibars starting next week. (The Standard)

Boutique hotel group Standard International is adding two hemp-derived, CBD-infused products to the items available in its minibars starting next week, one is a body lotion and the other is a box of gourmet gumdrops — both from L.A.-based luxury cannabis brand Lord Jones.

CBD (cannabidiol), is a compound that's found in cannabis and is prized for its pain-relieving, mood-stabilizing properties but does not produce the same psychoactive effects as the better-known compound THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). The items will be start being stocked in guest-room minibars at the Standard in Hollywood and the Standard in downtown L.A. as of April 10, according to Standard’s representatives, and roll out to in-room minibars at three other properties (two in New York City and one in Miami) shortly thereafter.

Being part of the minibar mix is just one part of an ongoing partnership between the hotels’ parent company Standard International and Lord Jones (which we first told you about in November), that will eventually include an onsite dispensary at the hotel’s West Hollywood location that will be Lord Jones’ first retail flagship.