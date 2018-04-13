Costa Mesa planning commissioners gave the thumbs-up to two proposed medical marijuana facilities Monday — pushing the number of commission-approved businesses so far to nine.
On a pair of 3-0 votes, with Vice Chairman Byron de Arakal and Commissioner Isabell Kerins absent, the commission granted required conditional use permits to Yummi Karma LLC and The Healing Plant.
Former House Speaker John A. Boehner said Wednesday he has had a change of heart on marijuana and will promote its nationwide legalization as a way to help veterans and the nation's deadly opioid crisis.
The Ohio Republican, an avid cigarette smoker, has joined the advisory board of Acreage Holdings, a multistate cannabis company. The company also announced that former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld had joined its advisory board.
Los Angeles based High Times Media announced Thursday that it has acquired Green Rush Daily, a 2 1/2-year-old online publication that calls itself “the voice of the cannabis revolution.” Terms of the acquisition were not released beyond stating that Green Rush Daily would continue to operate as a standalone publication based in New York City.
Founded in New York in 1974, High Times magazine, with its glossy close-up photos of marijuana plants, growing tips and tales of outlaw culture, became the de facto weed bible for generations of pot smokers. In recent years, the brand has moved beyond publishing and used its authority in the cannabis space to build a budding live event business that includes business summits, music festivals and a “Cannabis Cup” series that’s part trade show and part weed-strain competition (think chili cook-off — but with bowls of green instead of bowls of red).
In October 2016, with California voters’ approval of legal recreational use of cannabis on the horizon, the company moved west and took up residence in the Art Deco Wilshire Tower building alongside a cluster of cannabis-focused businesses. In mid-2017, L.A.-based investment group Oreva Capital bought controlling interest in the company and announced plans to become a publicly listed company on NASDAQ. (Thursday’s announcement noted that High Times has filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Comission to that end and hopes to have that process completed before the end of June.)
Chalice Festival, an annual SoCal celebration of music, art and cannabis, has announced that Bassnectar and Ludacris are among the acts headlining this year’s event, which is scheduled to take place July 13 through 15 at the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds in Victorville, Calif.
Bassnectar (the stage name of DJ and record producer Lorin Ashton) and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges will be part of a musical lineup that is slated to include Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, PharcydeSizzla and Curren$y. Also on tap: large-scale art installations, graffiti artists and a host of notable names in the glass-blowing business, including DWreck, Mothership, JD Maplesden, Mr. Gray and JAG X SALT. (For those unfamiliar with the aforementioned brands, they all specialize in crafting glass pipes that are as much works of art as they are smoking accessories.)
Chalice 2018, which marks the festival’s fifth year, will differ from past years in one very big way, according to organizers: Attendees will be able to purchase and consume cannabis on site, thanks to changes in California’s adult-use laws that went into effect in January. (This means festival-goers must be at least 21 years old.)
Three months after recreational marijuana went on sale in California, San Diego retailers say business has been brisk and the customer base diverse, including older people who use a private shuttle bus to reach one dispensary.
"There's been a change in the culture," said Will Senn, who operates two Urbn Leaf marijuana stores in San Diego and is about to open a third.
Boutique hotel group Standard International is adding two hemp-derived, CBD-infused products to the items available in its minibars starting next week, one is a body lotion and the other is a box of gourmet gumdrops — both from L.A.-based luxury cannabis brand Lord Jones.
CBD (cannabidiol), is a compound that's found in cannabis and is prized for its pain-relieving, mood-stabilizing properties but does not produce the same psychoactive effects as the better-known compound THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). The items will be start being stocked in guest-room minibars at the Standard in Hollywood and the Standard in downtown L.A. as of April 10, according to Standard’s representatives, and roll out to in-room minibars at three other properties (two in New York City and one in Miami) shortly thereafter.
Being part of the minibar mix is just one part of an ongoing partnership between the hotels’ parent company Standard International and Lord Jones (which we first told you about in November), that will eventually include an onsite dispensary at the hotel’s West Hollywood location that will be Lord Jones’ first retail flagship.
Growing up in Minnesota, Stephanie Smith dreamed of being a golf pro. Instead, the mother of five who lives in Pacific Palisades has ended up in the unlikeliest of trades.
She claims to be one of the largest marijuana-industry landlords in the state in a business that is growing chaotically as cities begin to allow recreational pot sales after passage of Proposition 64 two years ago.
The Palm Springs Cultural Center has organized a three-day, cannabis-themed series of events including panel discussions, yoga classes and film screenings scheduled for April 19-21.
The aim of the inaugural Palm Springs Cannabis Film Festival & Summit, according to organizers, is to "take on the debate [over cannabis] with a progressive attitude towards eroding stereotypes and clichés to discover the life-enhancing potential of this remarkable yet controversial plant."
Four state treasurers including California’s John Chiang requested Thursday that U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions meet with them to find a way to allow banks to handle money from the marijuana industry in states that have authorized cannabis sales.
“This is not just a blue state phenomenon but includes purple and red states in every corner of our country,” they wrote in a letter to Sessions. “A majority of Americans now live in states where they have decided to legalize cannabis.”