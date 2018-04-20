The Senate's top Democrat announced Friday that he is introducing legislation to decriminalize marijuana, the first time that a leader of either party in Congress has endorsed a rollback of one of the country's oldest drug laws.
Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) in a statement called the move "simply the right thing to do."
Now that California has officially entered the land of legal pot, it's high time we know what to do with it. And while smoking is a time-honored tradition, what about those of us who prefer to nibble our way to bliss? Because butter is the foundation of so many good things in the kitchen, it's time to learn how to make pot butter, also known as canna-butter.
The recreational use of marijuana became legal in California on Jan. 1. The state is now home to the country’s largest legal pot market.
But it’s still possible for cannabis customers to run afoul of state and local laws, which dictate where and how weed can be purchased and consumed.
Here are some tips on avoiding that.
West Hollywood likes to party.
For decades, it has embraced its gay and lesbian bars and the rock 'n' roll debauchery of the Sunset Strip. It runs a free nightlife trolley called The PickUp, with a jar of free condoms by the door.
The cast of “Super Troopers 2” has teamed up with Lyft to encourage those observing the unofficial weed holiday of 4/20 not to get behind the wheel if they’ve gotten behind the business end of a joint.
In a PSA posted to YouTube on April 12, Jay Chandrasekhar, in character as Vermont state trooper Arcot “Thorny” Ramathorn (with castmates Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter and Erik Stolhanske goofing around in the background) addresses the camera.
“The Super Troopers are back,” he says, “and meow that we’ve heard potheads are entitled to smoke freely, we take our jobs more seriously than ever. So, this 4/20, if you’re trying to get higher than a fruit bat, don’t drive. Call a Lyft ride instead.”
California would license special banks to handle billions of dollars generated by the legal marijuana market under legislation buoyed by recent comments from the Trump administration and given initial approval by state lawmakers Wednesday.
The measure gained momentum just days after President Trump indicated that his administration would not crack down on recreational marijuana in states that have voted to make it legal. Selling and growing marijuana for recreational use was legalized by California voters under a state licensing system that began Jan. 1.
The state issued a warning Tuesday that businesses holding licenses to sell marijuana could face penalties if they participate in unlicensed temporary events away from their stores, including on April 20, which has become an annual celebration for counterculture groups.
The warning was issued ahead of 4/20 by the state Bureau of Cannabis Control. Since Jan. 1, the bureau has issued more than 700 state licenses to sell marijuana for medical or recreational use.
The bureau has issued 47 temporary event licenses to groups that are limited to holding the marijuana celebrations on county fairgrounds that have authorized such events with city approval.
States that have passed laws legalizing recreational marijuana in recent years appear to have found some new, unexpected supporters: Republican politicians.
Since voters began to pass recreational marijuana measures in 2012, the pro-pot movement has seen swift support from many Democrats, with Republicans often pushing back against legalization. Those expressing concern or opposition have cited, among other things, the potential for pot to be a gateway drug, and they have regularly sided with law enforcement, which has established a unified front against recreational marijuana.
Costa Mesa planning commissioners gave the thumbs-up to two proposed medical marijuana facilities Monday — pushing the number of commission-approved businesses so far to nine.
On a pair of 3-0 votes, with Vice Chairman Byron de Arakal and Commissioner Isabell Kerins absent, the commission granted required conditional use permits to Yummi Karma LLC and The Healing Plant.
Former House Speaker John A. Boehner said Wednesday he has had a change of heart on marijuana and will promote its nationwide legalization as a way to help veterans and the nation's deadly opioid crisis.
The Ohio Republican, an avid cigarette smoker, has joined the advisory board of Acreage Holdings, a multistate cannabis company. The company also announced that former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld had joined its advisory board.