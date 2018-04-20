For the cannabis enthusiast who prefers their lungs to be a natural color, and isn't that keen on the calories that come with sweet-treat edibles, Emeryville, Calif., company Kikoko, which started distribution in Southern California at the end of last year, might have the answer: cannabis-infused herbal tea.
Formulated in low doses that range from 3 milligrams to 10 milligrams of THC per sachet (a 1-gram joint, by comparison, has roughly 10 times that), it's no harder to prepare than boiling water (and if you can't boil water, you might want to rethink the whole getting high thing), and with flavors such as chamomile and lemon myrtle (Tranquili-tea, 3 mg per serving) and hibiscus cardamom rose (Sensuali-tea, 7 mg), it's a straight up tasty cup of tea.
When chef Raul Medina gets the munchies, he’s ready to cook. The Santa Ana chef is behind a vegan taco pop-up in Oakland, Los Angeles and Orange County called Taqueria la Venganza. He’s also a stoner chef.
Medina recently competed on the Go90 web show “High Cuisine,” in which chefs are tasked with cooking a dish while high. Spoiler alert: His longtime use of marijuana served him well.
The Senate's top Democrat announced Friday that he is introducing legislation to decriminalize marijuana, the first time that a leader of either party in Congress has endorsed a rollback of one of the country's oldest drug laws.
Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) in a statement called the move "simply the right thing to do."
Happy 4/20. Have you planned your munchies yet?
Now that California has officially entered the land of legal pot, it's high time we know what to do with it. And while smoking is a time-honored tradition, what about those of us who prefer to nibble our way to bliss? Because butter is the foundation of so many good things in the kitchen, it's time to learn how to make pot butter, also known as canna-butter.
The recreational use of marijuana became legal in California on Jan. 1. The state is now home to the country’s largest legal pot market.
But it’s still possible for cannabis customers to run afoul of state and local laws, which dictate where and how weed can be purchased and consumed.
Here are some tips on avoiding that.
West Hollywood likes to party.
For decades, it has embraced its gay and lesbian bars and the rock 'n' roll debauchery of the Sunset Strip. It runs a free nightlife trolley called The PickUp, with a jar of free condoms by the door.
If you find yourself driving in Venice in the next little while, you may notice that the illuminated "Venice" sign at Pacific and Windward avenues that functions as a gateway to the famous boardwalk has sprouted neon cannabis leaves.
The sign, which changes seasonally (red and green bulbs at Christmas, a heart on Valentine's Day, flag-colored bulbs on the Fourth of July) will honor a relatively new holiday: 4/20, which evolved from a Bay Area high school ritual to the most important day of the year for cannabis lovers.
The cast of “Super Troopers 2” has teamed up with Lyft to encourage those observing the unofficial weed holiday of 4/20 not to get behind the wheel if they’ve gotten behind the business end of a joint.
In a PSA posted to YouTube on April 12, Jay Chandrasekhar, in character as Vermont state trooper Arcot “Thorny” Ramathorn (with castmates Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter and Erik Stolhanske goofing around in the background) addresses the camera.
“The Super Troopers are back,” he says, “and meow that we’ve heard potheads are entitled to smoke freely, we take our jobs more seriously than ever. So, this 4/20, if you’re trying to get higher than a fruit bat, don’t drive. Call a Lyft ride instead.”
California would license special banks to handle billions of dollars generated by the legal marijuana market under legislation buoyed by recent comments from the Trump administration and given initial approval by state lawmakers Wednesday.
The measure gained momentum just days after President Trump indicated that his administration would not crack down on recreational marijuana in states that have voted to make it legal. Selling and growing marijuana for recreational use was legalized by California voters under a state licensing system that began Jan. 1.
The state issued a warning Tuesday that businesses holding licenses to sell marijuana could face penalties if they participate in unlicensed temporary events away from their stores, including on April 20, which has become an annual celebration for counterculture groups.
The warning was issued ahead of 4/20 by the state Bureau of Cannabis Control. Since Jan. 1, the bureau has issued more than 700 state licenses to sell marijuana for medical or recreational use.
The bureau has issued 47 temporary event licenses to groups that are limited to holding the marijuana celebrations on county fairgrounds that have authorized such events with city approval.