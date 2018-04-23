Months after California legalized the marijuana business, pot growers and manufacturers lament that they are still locked out of the legal industry in Los Angeles.
More than 100 shops have already gotten city approval in Los Angeles, but not the companies that have historically furnished them with cannabis, which were supposed to be second in line under a complex set of city regulations passed in December.
The Trump administration is abandoning a Justice Department threat to crack down on recreational marijuana in states where it is legal, a move that could enable cannabis businesses in California and other states that have legalized pot to operate without fear of federal raids and prosecution.
President Trump personally directed the abrupt retreat, which came at the behest of Republican Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado. White House officials confirmed the policy shift Friday. Trump did not inform Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions in advance of the change in policy, an almost unheard of undermining of a Cabinet official.
This semester, the Los Angeles Times graphics department teamed up with the advanced programming class at the USC's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. Students produced these stories, which required reporting, storytelling, design and development, and were guided and advised by Times reporters.
For the cannabis enthusiast who prefers his or her lungs to be a natural color, and isn't that keen on the calories that come with sweet-treat edibles, Emeryville, Calif., company Kikoko, which started distribution in Southern California at the end of last year, might have the answer: cannabis-infused herbal tea.
Formulated in low doses that range from 3 milligrams to 10 milligrams of THC per sachet (a 1-gram joint, by comparison, has roughly 10 times that), it's no harder to prepare than boiling water (and if you can't boil water, you might want to rethink the whole getting high thing), and with flavors such as chamomile and lemon myrtle (Tranquili-tea, 3 mg per serving) and hibiscus cardamom rose (Sensuali-tea, 7 mg), it's a straight up tasty cup of tea.
When chef Raul Medina gets the munchies, he’s ready to cook. The Santa Ana chef is behind a vegan taco pop-up in Oakland, Los Angeles and Orange County called Taqueria la Venganza. He’s also a stoner chef.
Medina recently competed on the Go90 web show “High Cuisine,” in which chefs are tasked with cooking a dish while high. Spoiler alert: His longtime use of marijuana served him well.
The Senate's top Democrat announced Friday that he is introducing legislation to decriminalize marijuana, the first time that a leader of either party in Congress has endorsed a rollback of one of the country's oldest drug laws.
Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) in a statement called the move "simply the right thing to do."
Happy 4/20. Have you planned your munchies yet?
Now that California has officially entered the land of legal pot, it's high time we know what to do with it. And while smoking is a time-honored tradition, what about those of us who prefer to nibble our way to bliss? Because butter is the foundation of so many good things in the kitchen, it's time to learn how to make pot butter, also known as canna-butter.
The recreational use of marijuana became legal in California on Jan. 1. The state is now home to the country’s largest legal pot market.
But it’s still possible for cannabis customers to run afoul of state and local laws, which dictate where and how weed can be purchased and consumed.
Here are some tips on avoiding that.
West Hollywood likes to party.
For decades, it has embraced its gay and lesbian bars and the rock 'n' roll debauchery of the Sunset Strip. It runs a free nightlife trolley called The PickUp, with a jar of free condoms by the door.
If you find yourself driving in Venice in the next little while, you may notice that the illuminated "Venice" sign at Pacific and Windward avenues that functions as a gateway to the famous boardwalk has sprouted neon cannabis leaves.
The sign, which changes seasonally (red and green bulbs at Christmas, a heart on Valentine's Day, flag-colored bulbs on the Fourth of July) will honor a relatively new holiday: 4/20, which evolved from a Bay Area high school ritual to the most important day of the year for cannabis lovers.