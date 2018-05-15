It was a high time at the No Name restaurant on Fairfax Avenue Thursday night, complete with cups full of THC-infused Chex-style trail mix on the bar, Beboe’s slim, gold vaporizers tucked into wine glasses at each place setting and herbaceous candles emblazoned with the word “cannabis” flickering like freshly lighted joints across the moss-covered dinner tables.

The event was ostensibly to celebrate the “High Notes” collaboration that packages a Malin+Goetz Cannabis candle and a La Ligne ringer tee with the words “Sticky Icky” embroidered in green over the left breast. But because that had actually rolled out to retail back on the 4/20 weed holiday, the evening appeared to be as much about the two New York-based brands celebrating California’s new legal weed scene as the limited-edition joint effort itself.

“I actually think it’s weird that this kind of thing isn’t happening more — that people aren’t having dinners that are centered around smoking weed,” La Ligne co-founder Molly Howard said at the May 10 dinner. “Why is it normal that you have a bar at your fashion party but you don’t have weed?”