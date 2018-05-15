When
It was a high time at the No Name restaurant on Fairfax Avenue Thursday night, complete with cups full of THC-infused Chex-style trail mix on the bar, Beboe’s slim, gold vaporizers tucked into wine glasses at each place setting and herbaceous candles emblazoned with the word “cannabis” flickering like freshly lighted joints across the moss-covered dinner tables.
Gov. Jerry Brown proposed Friday to create five teams in the state attorney general’s office to investigate California’s black market for marijuana after firms that received state licenses complained they are being undercut by the illicit growers and sellers.
Brown allocated $14 million to “target illegal cannabis activity with an emphasis on complex, large-scale financial and tax evasion investigations,” the governor’s office said in a statement.
The teams also will focus on “reducing environmental and other crimes associated with the illegal cannabis market.”
For the canna-curious, there will be a selection of artisanal beauty and wellness products infused with cannabis available to learn about and sample at this weekend’s annual Echo Park Craft Fair. The surge in interest in cannabis products has led to the unveiling of a special lounge for those age 21 and older at one end of the shopping and craft fair’s location, Mack Sennett Studios.
Representatives from brands such as DankGals (CBD and floral bath soaks), Kana Skincare (lavender and CBD sleep masks) and Khus & Khus (botanical CBD face and body serums) will be on hand to answer questions about how to use the products and what to expect from them.
Adelanto Mayor Rich Kerr had a plan to cure the long-struggling city’s deep financial woes. He would make the desert town, with its vast stretches of cheap land, into the Silicon Valley of marijuana.
Money collected through California’s marijuana taxes may fall short of the $175 million budgeted for the first six months of this year. The less-than-expected haul could force the Legislature to shelve a bill that would reduce the excise tax on pot from 15% to 11%, state officials warned Tuesday.
For the first three months of the year, the state collected $34 million in state excise taxes on cannabis. If the trend continues, revenue will be less than half of what was anticipated for the first six months, according to the Legislative Analyst’s Office.
“We’re not seeing the numbers” expected, said Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell), chairman of the Assembly Business and Professions Committee. Tax revenue, he added, is “woefully below the projections.”
California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control announced via its Twitter account Wednesday that it had issued its first temporary cannabis event license to the High Times Cannabis Cup Central Valley, set to take place Friday and Saturday at the Cal Expo fairgrounds in Sacramento. Sacramento’s City Council has also signed off on the event.
Later in the day, organizer High Times Media issued a news release touting the upcoming event as a historic first, describing it as “the first public event in the nation where marijuana can be bought, sold, and consumed in accordance with state laws.” We haven’t independently verified that claim, but even so, this weekend’s Cannabis Cup does feel like a watershed moment for the legal weed movement — especially given that it’s taking place in the capital of the Golden State.
In addition to celebrating all things cannabis (think exhibitors, seminars and culinary experiences for starters) the 2018 Cannabis Cup Central Valley has an impressive slate of music on tap with performances by Lauryn Hill, Lil Wayne, Ludacris, Cypress Hill, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane and Rich the Kid.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein said Tuesday she “strongly supports” a federal law that would keep the government from interfering in states like California that legalize marijuana use.
Long an opponent of legalized marijuana, Feinstein told the Sacramento Bee that her stance on cannabis shifted through conversations with constituents, particularly those with young children who benefited from its medical use.
“Federal law enforcement agents should not arrest Californians who are adhering to California law,” Feinstein said.
Zimbabwe has legalized the production of marijuana for medicinal and scientific purposes, making it the rare African country to turn the drug into a source of revenue.
A government notice issued by the health minister says individuals and corporations can apply for licenses to grow marijuana, whose production and possession previously had incurred up to 12 years in prison.
California sought to jump-start its marijuana industry in January by giving businesses temporary, 120-day permits that briefly waived big fees and other costly requirements, but that grace period is ending and many say the expense and red tape of getting a regular license is a headache.