San Diego took the precautionary move on Tuesday of prohibiting growing of marijuana in the dozens of urban gardens expected to soon sprout up across the city under a new property tax incentive approved in January.
The incentive aims to transform some of the city’s roughly 2,000 blighted properties into colorful gardens where local residents will grow and harvest fruits and vegetables on individual plots of land.
But the legislation approved in January failed to stipulate that marijuana can’t be among the crops grown in the new urban gardens, so the City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to add that prohibition.
Canada's Senate gave final passage Tuesday to the federal government's bill to legalize cannabis, though Canadians will have to wait at least a couple of months to legally buy marijuana as their country becomes the second in the world to make pot legal nationwide.
A new business-to-business trade show that focuses on the premium end of the cannabis market is set to debut at the Santa Rosa Fairgrounds in mid-September.
Organizers of the event, called Hall of Flowers, include Rama Mayo and Josh Shelton – co-founders of L.A.-based cannabis marketing and branding firm Green Street Agency – and Dani Diamantstein, a veteran of the fashion-focused Project and Liberty Fairs trade shows (he used to be the chief operating officer of the former and currently serves in that role at the latter).
“After years of strategizing together, we have finally partnered with the best lifestyle trade show creators in the game,” Mayo said in a recent announcement of the event. “I’m beyond excited to see the top flower, concentrate, edible, topical & accessory brands exhibit on this level.”
A temporary retail space inside the Pottery dispensary in L.A.’s Mid-City makes shopping for smoking accouterments — water pipes, dabbing rigs, trays and the like — feel a whole lot more like you’re browsing a Robertson Boulevard boutique and a whole lot less less like you’re dashing furtively into a mini-mall smoke shop.
With a unanimous vote by the Planning Commission on Monday night, Leaf Concepts LLC became the 10th marijuana-related business to obtain a conditional use permit to operate in Costa Mesa.
A dispute between the governor and lawmakers over how to pay for a crackdown on the illicit marijuana market in California has resulted in the $14 million for the effort being left out of a proposed budget, officials said.
Last month, Gov. Jerry Brown proposed the funding to create five teams in the state attorney general’s office to investigate California’s black market for marijuana. The proposal was made after businesses with state licenses warned that they are at a competitive disadvantage against illicit growers and sellers.
However, a budget plan negotiated between legislators and the governor did not include the funding. The Legislature will vote on the plan this week.
President Trump said he likely will support a congressional effort to end the federal ban on marijuana, a major step that would reshape the pot industry and end the threat of a
A man suspected in a deadly street racing crash that killed two young brothers two weeks ago was deported in 2012 after he was caught smuggling 44 packages of marijuana across the U.S. border from Mexico, court records show.