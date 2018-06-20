(Hall of Flowers)

A new business-to-business trade show that focuses on the premium end of the cannabis market is set to debut at the Santa Rosa Fairgrounds in mid-September.

Organizers of the event, called Hall of Flowers, include Rama Mayo and Josh Shelton – co-founders of L.A.-based cannabis marketing and branding firm Green Street Agency – and Dani Diamantstein, a veteran of the fashion-focused Project and Liberty Fairs trade shows (he used to be the chief operating officer of the former and currently serves in that role at the latter).

“After years of strategizing together, we have finally partnered with the best lifestyle trade show creators in the game,” Mayo said in a recent announcement of the event. “I’m beyond excited to see the top flower, concentrate, edible, topical & accessory brands exhibit on this level.”