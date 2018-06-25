A cat-sized, weasel-like animal whose habitat in forests along California's northern coast is under threat from marijuana cultivation should receive endangered species status, state fish and wildlife officials said.
The Humboldt marten — a relative of minks and otters — faces the risk of extinction after decades of trapping and forest clearing, according to a report released Thursday by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife that recommends the animal be listed under the state's Endangered Species Act.
Trapping is no longer allowed in California, but the marten's habitat in California is threatened by wildfires, logging, road construction, pot grows and climate change, the report says.
A few months after California legalized recreational use of marijuana, the Desert Hot Springs Inn in the Coachella Valley began advertising itself as cannabis friendly — a place where guests can smoke by the pool or heat up a vaporizer in the rooms.
A former Los Angeles police officer who was running a hash oil lab out of a house in Lake Elsinore was sentenced Monday to five years in prison, officials said.
Authorities began investigating Joseph Jay Spadafore, 64, after an explosion at the makeshift lab revealed that he’d been extracting tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, from marijuana plants using butane, a highly flammable gas, in a volatile process to make hash oil, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
San Diego took the precautionary move on Tuesday of prohibiting growing of marijuana in the dozens of urban gardens expected to soon sprout up across the city under a new property tax incentive approved in January.
Canada's Senate gave final passage Tuesday to the federal government's bill to legalize cannabis, though Canadians will have to wait at least a couple of months to legally buy marijuana as their country becomes the second in the world to make pot legal nationwide.
A new business-to-business trade show that focuses on the premium end of the cannabis market is set to debut at the Santa Rosa Fairgrounds in mid-September.
Organizers of the event, called Hall of Flowers, include Rama Mayo and Josh Shelton – co-founders of L.A.-based cannabis marketing and branding firm Green Street Agency – and Dani Diamantstein, a veteran of the fashion-focused Project and Liberty Fairs trade shows (he used to be the chief operating officer of the former and currently serves in that role at the latter).
“After years of strategizing together, we have finally partnered with the best lifestyle trade show creators in the game,” Mayo said in a recent announcement of the event. “I’m beyond excited to see the top flower, concentrate, edible, topical & accessory brands exhibit on this level.”
A temporary retail space inside the Pottery dispensary in L.A.’s Mid-City makes shopping for smoking accouterments — water pipes, dabbing rigs, trays and the like — feel a whole lot more like you’re browsing a Robertson Boulevard boutique and a whole lot less less like you’re dashing furtively into a mini-mall smoke shop.
With a unanimous vote by the Planning Commission on Monday night, Leaf Concepts LLC became the 10th marijuana-related business to obtain a conditional use permit to operate in Costa Mesa.