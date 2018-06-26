Making a movie that's based on some of the most intimate, vulnerable and contemptible moments of your life is an ambitious undertaking — even more so if its cast includes your own dog.

Loretta, the endlessly friendly 8-year-old terrier mix of writer-director Shana Feste, initially wasn't supposed to appear in "Boundaries," the Sony Pictures Classics dramedy in which Vera Farmiga plays a single mother on a cathartic road trip with her troublesome father ( Christopher Plummer ), her troubled son (Lewis MacDougall) and a motley crew of rescued animals. When the scene needed another stray dog for the on-screen journey, Loretta seized the supporting role.

"Every time I'd yell action, she'd run to me because she heard my voice!" laughed Feste, who also has another dog, three cats and three kids at home. "I either had to whisper or have my first [assistant director] call 'action,' because it was just too distracting."