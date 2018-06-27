An occasional look at the ever-growing collection of tools and accouterments catering to the cannabis consumer in Southern California.

Otto is a new gadget — and the first from Culver City-based Banana Bros. — that promises to make a perfectly rolled joint as easy as pressing a button. And, since it was introduced earlier this month, it’s proved popular at the Mid-City dispensary where it’s part of a summer-long pop-up shop focusing on gear for the discerning cannabis user.