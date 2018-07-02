Talk about a buzz kill.
California is marking the six-month anniversary of legalized
Although they’ve known about the deadline for months, many marijuana companies have been slow to submit their products to laboratories to see whether they meet state-imposed quality standards that go into effect Sunday.
Starting Sunday, all marijuana sold in California by state-licensed firms will be required to undergo new testing for quality and toxins, but retailers warn they’ll face financial hardship because they will have to destroy tens of millions of dollars’ worth of untested product still on their shelves.
The United Cannabis Business Assn. led 128 cannabis businesses and advocacy groups in petitioning Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday to indefinitely extend the period for selling marijuana products that do not meet the new testing standards to avoid forcing some licensed firms out of business.
“This really is the destruction of the whole supply chain,” said Jerred Kiloh, president of the assocication, which represents 76 pot retailers in Los Angeles and Orange counties.
