Burbank officials may turn to residents in November to see if they would support a sales tax that could pull the city out of its financial hole.

The City Council unanimously voted during a meeting on Tuesday to direct staff to draft ordinances to place a three-quarter-cent sales tax on the upcoming November ballot, as well as develop a civilian committee to oversee the use of the funds generated, should voters support the initiative.

Cindy Giraldo, the city’s financial services director, told council members that city staff members think going with a general-purpose sales tax would be the most effective way to address Burbank’s recurring deficit, which is expected to reach $9.5 million during the 2022-23 fiscal year.