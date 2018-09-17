About 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Mission Area Narcotics Unit searched a cannabis retail shop in the 15400 block of Devonshire Street and confiscated several items of evidence and contraband, police said in a news release.
The store was operating without proper permits and was considered a nuisance location, authorities said.
Electronic cigarettes are the most popular tobacco product among U.S. teens, but tobacco isn’t the only thing they’re vaping. A new report from researchers at the
The prospect of vans loaded with pot delivering to homes in quiet Morgan Hill makes Police Chief David Swing uneasy.
The turmoil at
A police crackdown on local unlicensed marijuana businesses has ended with misdemeanor charges against more than 500 people in Los Angeles, the city attorney’s office said.
There are two flights of stairs curling around the head-turning glass bong, all 24 feet of it. There also will be an elevator to ferry people from the ground floor — where the pipe’s 100-gallon reservoir sits — to the mouthpiece high above.
Costa Mesa planning commissioners Monday evening gave their blessing to another local marijuana manufacturing and distribution facility, bringing the total number of approvals to 12.
Former L.A. Mayor
A Newport Beach man is accused of operating an illegal marijuana dispensary in Costa Mesa, according to authorities.
Omid Delkash, 47, was charged Monday with four misdemeanor counts of unlawful transportation, sale and furnishing of marijuana. He pleaded not guilty and is in custody at Orange County Jail, records show. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday for a pretrial hearing.