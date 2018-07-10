Marijuana on display at the Harborside dispensary in Oakland. (Mathew Sumner / Associated Press)

Six months after California began licensing growing and selling marijuana, Gov. Jerry Brown on July 3 appointed the first members of a new Cannabis Control Appeals Panel to consider objections from those denied permits or those facing penalties for violating regulations.

The governor gets to name three of the five members of the panel and appointed county prosecutor Sabrina D. Ashjian of Fresno, college lecturer Diandra Bremond of Los Angeles, and a staff attorney for the governor, Adrian Carpenter of Plumas Lake.

The other two appointments will be made by the Senate Rules Committee and the speaker of the Assembly.