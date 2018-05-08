Money collected through California’s marijuana taxes may fall short of the $175 million budgeted for the first six months of this year. The less-than-expected haul could force the Legislature to shelve a bill that would reduce the excise tax on pot from 15% to 11%, state officials warned Tuesday.
For the first three months of the year, the state collected $34 million in state excise taxes on cannabis. If the trend continues, revenue will be less than half of what was anticipated for the first six months, according to the Legislative Analyst’s Office.
“We’re not seeing the numbers” expected, said Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell), chairman of the Assembly Business and Professions Committee. Tax revenue, he added is “woefully below the projections.”
California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control announced via its Twitter account Wednesday that it had issued its first temporary cannabis event license to the High Times Cannabis Cup Central Valley, set to take place Friday and Saturday at the Cal Expo fairgrounds in Sacramento. Sacramento’s City Council has also signed off on the event.
Later in the day, organizer High Times Media issued a news release touting the upcoming event as a historic first, describing it as “the first public event in the nation where marijuana can be bought, sold, and consumed in accordance with state laws.” We haven’t independently verified that claim, but even so, this weekend’s Cannabis Cup does feel like a watershed moment for the legal weed movement — especially given that it’s taking place in the capital of the Golden State.
In addition to celebrating all things cannabis (think exhibitors, seminars and culinary experiences for starters) the 2018 Cannabis Cup Central Valley has an impressive slate of music on tap with performances by Lauryn Hill, Lil Wayne, Ludacris, Cypress Hill, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane and Rich the Kid.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein said Tuesday she “strongly supports” a federal law that would keep the government from interfering in states like California that legalize marijuana use.
Long an opponent of legalized marijuana, Feinstein told the Sacramento Bee that her stance on cannabis shifted through conversations with constituents, particularly those with young children who benefited from its medical use.
“Federal law enforcement agents should not arrest Californians who are adhering to California law,” Feinstein said.
Zimbabwe has legalized the production of marijuana for medicinal and scientific purposes, making it the rare African country to turn the drug into a source of revenue.
A government notice issued by the health minister says individuals and corporations can apply for licenses to grow marijuana, whose production and possession previously had incurred up to 12 years in prison.
California sought to jump-start its marijuana industry in January by giving businesses temporary, 120-day permits that briefly waived big fees and other costly requirements, but that grace period is ending and many say the expense and red tape of getting a regular license is a headache.
Months after California legalized the marijuana business, pot growers and manufacturers lament that they are still locked out of the legal industry in Los Angeles.
For the cannabis enthusiast who prefers their lungs to be a natural color, and isn't that keen on the calories that come with sweet-treat edibles, Emeryville, Calif., company Kikoko, which started distribution in Southern California at the end of last year, might have the answer: cannabis-infused herbal tea.
When chef Raul Medina gets the munchies, he’s ready to cook. The Santa Ana chef is behind a vegan taco pop-up in Oakland, Los Angeles and Orange County called Taqueria la Venganza. He’s also a stoner chef.
Medina recently competed on the Go90 web show “High Cuisine,” in which chefs are tasked with cooking a dish while high. Spoiler alert: His longtime use of marijuana served him well.