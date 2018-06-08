'Do you have romantic feelings for me, yes or no?'

There he was, just as excited to see me as I was to see him. He grabbed my hand and we went straight to the dance floor. And instantly we were having the best time. Deep in each other’s arms, we were the closest we had ever been. I felt like I knew him in a way that I knew no one else, and he was smiling ear to ear. So I asked him, "What are you smiling about?" He looked at me and said, "You make me so happy… You're my favorite."