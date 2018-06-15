He was leaving for L.A. Would I follow – and could I bring my kids?

One night, toward the end of my visit, I found my seat at the Bowl and gazed down at the stage as the orchestra tuned up. I had a bottle of wine, drank too much of it, and contemplated the obstacles that seemed insurmountable. Then I walked down the steep walkway to the backstage area to see him at intermission. I watched Paul’s face light up when he saw me in the crowd. I knew then that I loved him and wanted to spend the rest of my life with him.