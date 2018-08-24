I married him after I got pregnant on prom night. Could we make it last?

Fast forward to a few years into our marriage, and my husband and I happened to drive by this quiet street, and I mentioned to him that my family and I used to live there. He said, "Wait, did you live in a duplex by the hillside, with the landlady who would always yell at some kids playing on the hillside?" I said, "Yes! I remember she used to yell at those kids all the time." My husband said, "We were those kids! My brother and I would run up and down the hillside."