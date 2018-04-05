True love was something completely foreign to me

As Lila teared up, I offered an arrangement. (I'd done this twice before and both times it was actually suggested by the women, I swear.) We could keep dating, but also date other people until it reached the stage of intimacy with the other person. At that point, either Lila or I would confess all, and we'd part. Lila was not crazy about this deal. She agreed to it only because she was not prepared to break things off completely.