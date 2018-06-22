What a 'datemare.' This is a prank, right?

When he finally stopped his soliloquy, he asked me what I did for a living. I reminded him that I’m a lawyer, as it says on my profile. He nodded and then asked, “Um, how did we meet again?” I gaped at him for a moment before replying. “In the interest of full disclosure, I should tell you I’m on lots of dating sites,” he continued. Then he added that he prefers “women of color” and that he’s almost always dated Asian girls. But I was the first Indian he had been on a date with.