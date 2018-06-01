Did Philly transplant want him? Or did she want Silver Lake?

Of course, for me, the big test is when someone learns I live in Van Nuys. I’d grown up on the East Coast and knew that, for her, a 15-mile trip would seem routine. Such journeys are also routine in Los Angeles, but in the way Mad Max might find a jaunt from Gastown to the Bullet Farm routine. I was hoping to ease her into this before our next date, but events have a way of mocking our hubris.