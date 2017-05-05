Laguna council to consider extending citywide smoking ban

The Laguna Beach City Council on Tuesday will consider whether to extend a smoking ban to all public places.

Residents have complained to council members and city staff about second-hand smoke in various alleys, sidewalks and parking lots, according to a city staff report.

Smoking is currently prohibited at beaches, parks, restaurants and restrooms.

Under the proposed ordinance, the ban would be extended to sidewalks, streets and alleys, and in multi-unit residential common areas such as pools, laundry rooms and hallways.

Exposure to second-hand tobacco smoke has been causally linked to cancer, respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, and to adverse effects on the health of infants and children, according to a 2014 report from the U.S. Surgeon General.

Electronic cigarettes and vaporizers would be treated as tobacco products under the proposed ordinance and be similarly banned.

Smoking would be allowed on private residential properties and inside a vehicle.

Owners of hotels, motels and bed-and-breakfast establishments would have discretion to allow or ban smoking in areas like guestrooms or pools.

City officials say their proposed ban has also been instituted in Calabasas and Manhattan Beach.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 505 Forest Ave.

To read the full staff report, visit lagunabeachcity.net.

bryce.alderton@latimes.com

Twitter: @AldertonBryce