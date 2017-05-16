Laguna police arrest Lake Elsinore man for alleged probation violation

Laguna Beach police on Saturday arrested a Lake Elsinore man on suspicion of violating probation related to a case in which he is accused of stealing another person’s property in Irvine, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office and court records.

Police took Anthony Brian Palusso, 32, into custody after county probation officials issued a warrant for his arrest, Sgt. Jim Cota wrote in an email.

Palusso pleaded not guilty to one misdemeanor count of petty theft for an incident that occurred March 24, 2016, the Orange County Superior Court website said. Further details were not immediately available.

A Laguna officer stopped Palusso at 6:30 p.m. May 13 at the intersection of Monterey Drive and Myrtle Street.

Police are sorting through packages found in the car, Cota said, adding that authorities are investigating cases of mail and package theft.

Palusso pleaded no contest in September 2016 to four misdemeanor counts of petty theft and pleaded guilty in June 2016 to one misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property, according to court records.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for May 22.

bryce.alderton@latimes.com

Twitter: @AldertonBryce