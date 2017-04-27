New species of jumping spider discovered in Laguna Coast Wilderness Park... and it’s itsy-bitsy

In the world of spiders, sometimes the unexpected discoveries can be the most rewarding.

Cody Raiza went to Laguna Coast Wilderness Park last month in search of a particular type of spider.

The UC Berkeley biology student did not find what she was looking for, but the trip was hardly a waste.

Raiza’s goal on March 30 was finding spiders in the genus Habronattus — jumping spiders.

Raiza became intrigued with spiders while in Fullerton College Professor Lenny Vincent’s class and decided to focus her current research on jumping spiders.

Professors at San Diego State University recommended Laguna Coast Wilderness Park. Raiza and Vincent decided to venture out.

Raiza said she was walking on a dirt trail in the park when a lizard scampered in front of her.

She noticed some dead leaves on the ground and thought it would be a good spot to look for the desired spider. As Raiza moved leaves, a “bright orange” creature caught her eye.

“It was running around and I tried to catch it real fast,” Raiza said in a phone interview Thursday. “I was surprised a jumping spider looks like an ant.”

Raiza met Vincent on another part of the trail and they sifted through occasional patches of dead leaves. They found several of the orange critters and one ant species that the spider mimics.

To the untrained eye, the spiders resemble ants because of their similar size, color and shape.

Neither Raiza nor Vincent could immediately identify the spiders while on the trail. Vincent took the spiders home to take photos and do some investigation of his own.

The genitalia of the male spider did not coincide with the species Vincent thought they had found — Peckhamia Americana.

Vincent sent the photos to two spider specialists, including David Richman, retired professor of entomology at New Mexico State University and Emeritus Curator of the Arthropod Museum.

Richman said the spider is undescribed, meaning the species has not been named in published literature.

It is thought that spiders evolved to look and act like ants to deter predators, Richman said.

“Most birds find ants distasteful,” Richman said. “Some ants will sting.”

Raiza said the encounter reminded her that there is more to explore.

“It shows the local community how much is left undiscovered,” Raiza said. “Walking on a trail, you never know what will be there.”

