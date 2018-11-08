Community members take to local trails on 5-mile hike led by mayor

More than 60 people turned out under sunny skies Saturday for the third annual Mayor’s Hike, aptly dubbed “Walker’s Walkabout” this year.
“I thought it was a catchy name,” quipped Mayor Terry Walker, who added that “Terry’s Trek” had been in the running.
The hike started from the Flintridge Riding Club with Walker addressing the crowd, promoting the outdoor recreation easily available to the community as well as introducing the groups and entities involved in preparing for the day’s event. The city, La Cañada Trails Council, Pasadena Parks Department and Los Angeles County Parks Department all collaborated in sprucing up and maintaining the multijurisdictional hiking trail planned for the day.
“It’s a perfect day to go for a hike,” noted L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “It’s great to walk and experience these trails.”
With the help of county sheriff’s personnel directing traffic on Oak Grove Drive outside the riding club, hikers headed across the street and east to the upper Hahamongna Trail. The hikers followed Hahamongna to Flint Canyon Trail and eventually came to a rest stop near Woodleigh Lane. The group then essentially retraced their steps to the club.
Pizza and dessert were served up at the riding club following the hike. Members of the LCF Youth Council volunteered, and the ceramics department at the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge provided clay figurines for attendees to take home.
Parks and Recreation Commissioner Marija Decker said she met “so many” new people on Saturday.
“It’s just a treasure,” she said about the city’s access to trails. “It’s part of a healthy community.”
In partnering with the local YMCA, the commission and city are getting close to offering a new, free program at Memorial Park featuring low-impact exercise classes, such as yoga, she said.
Matt Sanderson is a contributing writer to Times Community News.