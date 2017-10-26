A Halloween escape in Laguna: 12 minutes in a coffin — and find a way out

Thrill seekers wanting to increase their creepy quotient for Halloween will find a new trick in Laguna Beach.

For this season, an escape room concept is being reinvented with two custom-built padded coffins where players race to get out.

The game, “Deadringers,” was inspired by the old practice of burying the deceased with bells so they could ring them to alert gravekeepers if they were still alive. It will run through Tuesday at 31706 S. Coast Hwy.

The goal of the 12-minute game is to find and ring the bell after a player has been enclosed in a coffin more than 7 feet tall and nearly 3 feet wide.

“Deadringers,” designed by the creators of last year’s Escape Bus — a mobile adventure game equipped with puzzles and mysteries to lead participants out of a locked space — features lighting effects, Dolby 7.1 surround sound, mechanical puzzles, magnetic compartments and more.

The game is not meant to test a person’s fear of confined spaces, said Jonathan Katz, the “Deadringers” game master.

An emergency button may be pressed at any time to open the coffin lid.

Bookings can be made for two people at a time in 15-minute intervals.

Admission is $15 a person.

For more information, visit theescapebus.com/deadringers.

kathleen.luppi@latimes.com

Twitter: @KathleenLuppi