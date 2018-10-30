Carnival to transform one last ship as $2-billion upgrade of its fleet nears end

When Carnival Cruise Line decided to reinvent itself, it took a big step into the future, updating its fleet of 26 ships with an infusion of $2 billion.
Now the cruise line is marking the final stage of that refurbishment project, announcing a dry dock that will transform its Carnival Victory ship into Carnival Radiance. When the reinvention is complete, all of the line’s ships will offer passengers the same experiences, including WaterWorks aqua parks, specialty dining, entertainment and enhanced accommodations.
The refurbishment of Carnival Victory will mark the achievement of the line’s goal: to offer a level of service that is the same for “any ship, any port, any itinerary.”
Carnival Radiance will go into dry dock in Cadiz, Spain, and re-enter service in 2020. Homeport and itinerary details for the new Carnival Radiance will be announced in mid-November.
The fleet enhancement program includes updating several popular features, including:
- Casual restaurants, such as Guy’s Burger Joint and Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, in collaboration with Food Network star chef Guy Fieri, BlueIguana Cantina & Tequila Bar and RedFrog Rum Bar.
- Specialty dining, including the Chef’s Table fine-dining experience as well as Italian, sushi and seafood options.
- Shopping and personal care options, including Cherry on Top sweet shops, Pixels photo galleries, expanded retail offerings, and renovated fitness and spa facilities.
- Outdoor deck attractions, including water parks with huge slides and kiddie splash zones, adults-only areas and new miniature golf courses.
- Youth and family entertainment, including game arcades, and dedicated facilities hosting supervised children’s programming for kids 2-17.
- Theater and live entertainment, including Punchliner Comedy Clubs, Playlist Productions shows, Rock Band 2.0, live entertainment, deck parties, onboard programming and piano bars.
- Technology upgrades, including fleetwide rollout of the Carnival HubApp to allow all guests to check in online; book dining, spa treatments and shore excursions; keep abreast of ship news and activities; and communicate with fellow travelers.
Carnival launched its fleet enhancement program in 2011. Since then, it has completed refurbishments to more than 20 ships and taken delivery of three new ships. It has three additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2022.
Info: Carnival Cruise Line, (800) 764-7419
