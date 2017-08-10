Style mavens, history buffs, science junkies can celebrate their passions aboard Cunard ships

If you’re looking for a way to liven up your summer or fall travel plans, take off on a specialty cruise. Fashion, nostalgia and science are among the theme voyages that will sail off into the sunset later this year on Cunard Line ships.

You can find out what the haute couture crowds will be wearing next year in a series of stylish shows later this month aboard Cunard's Queen Mary 2 on Transatlantic Fashion Week 2017, an annual voyage aimed at style and art lovers.

The Aug. 31 sailing, from Southampton, England, to New York City, includes fashion shows and exhibitions and features fashion gurus Julien MacDonald and Gail Sackloff. Passengers arrive in time for New York's September fashion week shows.

Rates start at $1,299 per person, double occupancy for an inside cabin.

Celebrate the golden anniversary of the Queen Elizabeth 2 in September with a 17-day European cruise that will focus on the famous ship's history. Among the guests will be two former captains of the ship and Chris Frame, QE2 historian.

Launched in 1967, the ship sailed nearly 40 years before being retired. The celebration cruise will be on the Queen Elizabeth, which launched in 2010, and will include port stops in Greece, Italy and Croatia.

Rates start at $1,299 per person, double occupancy, for an inside cabin.

Space nerds can reach for the sky on a seven-night Queen Mary 2 World Space Week cruise, set for Oct. 6.

The transatlantic sailing, from New York City to Southampton, focuses on the international World Space Week celebration. Passengers aboard the QM2 will meet Jeffrey Hoffman, astronaut and former shuttle pilot; Charles Barclay of the Royal Astronomical Society; Stephen Attenborough of Virgin Galactic; and Ken MacTaggart, NASA historian.

Passengers will also be able to stargaze in the ship's planetarium at sea. Two special shows will be featured, "Asteroid: Mission Extreme," and "To Space and Back."

The voyage coincides with International Space Week, held every year from Oct. 4 to 10, as designated by the United Nations in 1999. The global celebration now includes more than 1,800 events in 73 countries.

Rates start at $1,199 per person, double occupancy, for an inside cabin.

Two Big Band Balls are also on the schedule this year, both five-night, round-trip sailings from Southampton. If you hurry, you might be able to catch the Aug. 20 sailing of Queen Elizabeth. The other will be Nov. 13 aboard the Queen Victoria.

Info: Cunard Line, (800) 728-6273, or contact a travel agent

