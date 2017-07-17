It's full steam ahead for a seventh Disney cruise ship

It’s official: Disney Cruise Line plans to build a seventh ship to be completed by 2022, a move that almost doubles the size of the company’s fleet. The announcement came Saturday at the D23 Expo for Disney fans in Anaheim.

The company last year revealed plans to build two new ships, with estimated finish dates of 2021 and 2023. It currently operates four ships, which in the U.S. sail from San Diego, Miami and Port Canaveral in Florida, New York City, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Galveston, Texas.

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Chairman Bob Chapek shared the news during the weekend expo. The newly announced ship as well as the other two will be built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany.

Few details about the new ships were given, except to say that each would have about 1,250 staterooms, slightly larger than Disney’s newest ships, according to a news release.

“All ship names, design plans and itineraries are still in development, with each of the ships expected to have their own unique experiences,” the statement said.

Disney jumped into the cruise business in 1998. Its newest ships, Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy, added features such as a water coaster called the AquaDuck and virtual portholes for interior staterooms, which provide real-time outside views as well as animated Disney characters.

