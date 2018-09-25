Holland America's San Diego-to-Mexico cruises start at $599 a week (plus fees)

Cruisers who enjoy setting sail from the blue waters of San Diego Bay will find 22 voyages available from Holland America Line during the 2019 Mexico cruise season.
The company has announced three of its ships will sail a series of seven- and 11-day round-trip cruises from the Port of San Diego during an extended cruise season next year. Included will be calls at Mazatlán, Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
From January through December 2019, Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam and Oosterdam will sail to Mexico, visiting the three ports. The cruises include three sea days.
Cruises to the Mexican Riviera are also available from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
San Diego-based cruises give passengers a look at Coronado Island, Cabrillo National Monument and Point Loma. Ships dock near downtown, so cruisers can visit the San Diego Zoo, stroll on Coronado Island’s sandy beach and take in the city's Old Town.
The ships call at Cabo San Lucas, at the tip of the Baja Peninsula, which is known for its rock formations; Mazatlan, where the Sea of Cortez and the Pacific Ocean meet; and Puerto Vallarta, known for its beaches, shops and trendy restaurants.
Rates for the weeklong cruises start at $599 per person (plus taxes and fees of $106) for an inside room.
Info: (877) 724-5425 or visit hollandamerica.com.