Oprah Winfrey will sail away on a girls' getaway cruise, then christen Holland America's new ship 

Just call her the Godmother. Oprah Winfrey went to sea last year with Holland America Line and liked it so much she's not only setting sail with the cruise line again, she's also going to serve as godmother and christen its newest ship.
Winfrey will be aboard the Nieuw Statendam when it sets sail on a three-night inaugural cruise Jan. 30. The 2,666-passenger ship is currently under construction in Italy.
Joining Winfrey on the cruise will be Gayle King, editor at large of O, the Oprah magazine, and other members of the magazine’s editorial staff, who will host special presentations and events on the ship.
The inaugural voyage, which is already sold out, is being billed as a Girls' Getaway cruise. It will depart Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and spend a day at Half Moon Cay, Holland America's private island in the Bahamas.
The christening, on a date that has yet to be set, is the latest event teaming up the cruise line, Winfrey and O magazine. In 2017, she sailed to Alaska with the line.
In addition, O magazine-inspired activities are available on many sailings.
Two more O, Oprah magazine cruises are scheduled on Holland America this year. Winfrey won't be along, but each will feature members of the magazine’s editorial team, along with guest speakers. They are:
--Aug. 11, a seven-day Alaska itinerary round-trip from Seattle (rates for an inside cabin from $1,099 per person, double occupancy).
--Oct. 28, a seven-day Eastern Caribbean sailing round-trip from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (rates for an inside cabin from $559 per person, double occupancy).
Info: Holland America Line, (877) 724-5425 or contact a travel agent
ALSO