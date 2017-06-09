Listen to top artists and jump in to jam on JazzFest at Sea cruise

Get a blast from the past while you sail the southern Caribbean when the 14th annual JazzFest at Sea gets underway Jan. 3 aboard the MSC Divina.

The 11-night cruise departs Miami and sails to Antigua, Grenada, St. Kitts and Barbados.

The cruise, which features music from the 1920s to ’40s, offers performances each evening in addition to afternoon sessions on days at sea.

Performers include tenor saxophonists Houston Person and Harry Allen, plus Warren Vaché, Allan Vaché and Rossano Sportiello.

Also appearing will be Butch Miles, Bill Allred, Johnny Varro, Howard Alden, Duke Heitger, Danny Coots, Frank Tate, Mike Pittsley, Charlie Silva and Chris Rottmayer. Vocalists include Rebecca Kilgore, Banu Gibson and Yve Evans.

JazzFest at Sea JazzFest at Sea sets sail Jan. 3 from Miami. JazzFest at Sea sets sail Jan. 3 from Miami. (JazzFest at Sea)

In addition to the group performances, individuals are mixed and matched to create unique jazz sets. A JazzFest Jammers program is held every morning, which is an opportunity for guests to bring their own instruments and jam with other guests and pros. This group is led by musicians who also provide instruction upon request.

Pricing starts at $1,399 per person, double occupancy, for an interior cabin; balconies are priced from $1,899 per person. Included are meals, accommodations, taxes/fees and access to all the jazz events and performances. Airfare from LAX to Miami is not included.

Info: JazzFest at Sea, (800) 654-8090, www.jazzfestatsea.com

