Cruise passengers can peek under the sea in Ponant's new underwater lounge

French cruise line Ponant rolled out plans for an underwater lounge where on four upcoming small ships passengers can come eye to eye with marine life.

The Blue Eye lounge will include two portholes shaped like a whale’s eye and real-time projections on the walls from underwater cameras.

Ponant made the announcement last week in revealing plans for two explorer ships due in summer 2018 — Le Laperouse and Le Champlain — and two ships to debut in 2019, Le Bougainville and Le Dumont-d’Urville.

In the “multi-sensory” lounge, passengers also will be soothed by the sounds of the sea captured by an underwater microphone, or hydrophone, and broadcast through a sound system.

Ponant Artist's rendering of seating at the Blue Eye Lounge, which will be one of the draws on 92-passenger vessels by Ponant. Artist's rendering of seating at the Blue Eye Lounge, which will be one of the draws on 92-passenger vessels by Ponant. (Ponant)

They’ll also be lulled by what Ponant calls “body listening sofas” that vibrate in sync with the underwater acoustics.

Each of the ships will accommodate 92 passengers and sail itineraries from the Mediterranean to Antarctica. The line will offer about 60 itineraries next summer, including a new art cruise in partnership with Christie’s that will sail between Vancouver, Canada, and San Diego.

Ponant An artist's rendering of Ponant's upcoming small luxury expedition ships. An artist's rendering of Ponant's upcoming small luxury expedition ships. (Ponant)

You’ll find a menu inspired by chef Alain Ducasse on board and nice extras such as Veuve Clicquot Champagne and French macaroons.

The cost of Mediterranean cruises on the new ships runs from $3,670 to $9,650.

Info: Ponant, (888) 400-1082, or contact a travel agent.

