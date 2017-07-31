Art cruise stops to see masterpieces by Gaudi, Dali, Picasso and others. And a master forger will share secrets onboard too

Saga Cruises has designed a Mediterranean itinerary with art lovers in mind. The British small-ship line will stop in ports to see masterpieces by Gadi, Dali, Picasso and others next February.

Passengers aboard the Saga Sapphire, which carries no more than 720 passengers, will visit Figures to see Salvador Dali’s works at his namesake theater-museum; Barcelona, to see the extraordinary buildings designed by architect Antonio Gaudi; the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao designed by L.A. architect Frank Gehry on a private tour; and the Picasso Museum in Málaga.

Other stops include Paul Cézanne’s studio in Toulon, France, and the remarkable Uffizi Gallery in Florence, which specializes in Renaissance art.

On board, passengers can learn from art talks and lectures, including one by a master forger. There also are art classes for those who want to create their own works during the trip..

The cruise begins in Southampton, England, on Feb. 23, 2018.

Prices start at 4,372 British pounds (about $5,744) per person, based on double occupancy. It includes all meals and entertainment, beverages (wines, beer and some spirits), room service, a welcome cocktail party and captain’s dinner, Wi-Fi, onboard gratuities, ground transportation and transportation to and from Southampton. International airfare and some excursions cost extra.

Info: Saga Cruises, Impressions of the Mediterranean, or contact a travel agent

