Where Bonnie Tyler will sing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' right before a total eclipse of the sun

With solar eclipse fever at full blast, the weeklong Total Eclipse Cruise to the eastern Caribbean adds a live performance by Bonnie Tyler, who will belt out “Total Eclipse of the Heart” before the Oasis of the Seas sails into the path of totality.

Tyler will perform her 1983 hit with American rock-dance band DNCE in the ship’s AquaTheater about an hour before the eclipse, a Royal Caribbean International news release says. (Yep, Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers is in DNCE.)

Royal Caribbean International A graphic provided by Royal Caribbean International shows the path of totality and where the Oasis of the Seas will sail. A graphic provided by Royal Caribbean International shows the path of totality and where the Oasis of the Seas will sail. (Royal Caribbean International)

The ship will experience the few minutes of darkness midday to early afternoon Monday when it’s a couple hundred miles off the coast of Florida.

The cruise aboard Oasis of the Seas sails Sunday from Orlando, Fla., and there are still cabins available. Prices start at $3,676 per person for an inside cabin, plus $111 in cruise and port fees.

Royal Caribbean International DNCE is seen performing on Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas. DNCE is seen performing on Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas. (Royal Caribbean International)

After the eclipse, the cruise will make stops at Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas; and Nassau, Bahamas, before returning to Orlando.

The eclipse will begin around 8:45 a.m. Monday in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Oregon. It will travel across the U.S. A 70-mile-wide band of the country is in the path of totality, that is, places that will experience the darkness of a total solar eclipse.

Info: Total Eclipse Cruise, (866) 562-7625, or contact a travel agent

