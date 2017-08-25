Get ready for Formula One racing when Crystal Symphony cruises into Abu Dhabi

Fast cars and adrenaline rushes don't have much in common with a cruise ship, unless you're planning to sail on the Crystal Symphony this winter.

The ship will arrive in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in time for the capital city’s Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit.The annual event, Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, is 55 laps, approximately 190 miles, and draws drivers from around the world.

It also draws race fans, mega yachts and a global slate of VIPs and superstars.

In addition to race activities, scheduled for Nov. 25 to 27, visitors can take advantage of a free citywide entertainment festival too.

Crystal's Indian Ocean Discovery will arrive in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 25.

Passengers can choose from three levels of race participation. At the top, they will have Paddock Club access, with either Team Red Bull or Team Ferrari, which includes pit building and roof terrace access ($9,999 per person).

A second option offers premium seating in the shaded top level in the grandstand, with lounge access ($2,399 per person). The final option includes tickets with premium grandstand seating ($999 per person).

In addition to visiting Abu Dhabi, the 17-day Symphony voyage begins with an overnight in Dubai and a maiden call in Doha, Qatar, before cruising the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean on the way to Mahé/Victoria, Seychelles; Nosy Bé and Maroantsetra, Madagascar; and Mauritius/Port Louis, Republic of Mauritius.

Cruise prices start at $3,995 per person.

Info: Crystal Cruises, (888) 722-0021, or contact a travel agent

