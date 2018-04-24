Shorts and tank tops get thumbs down in Royal Caribbean dining rooms. Yes, the cruise line changed its dress code again

Are shorts and tank tops OK in Royal Caribbean International dining rooms? No. Yes. No. We're not sure if the ruling is final, but they've apparently been ruled off-limits -- again -- by the cruise line.
After changing its website to indicate that the very casual look would be allowed, Royal Caribbean has altered the dress code again to ban shorts and tanks in the main dining room.
Royal Caribbean certainly isn't the only line to have banned shorts and swimwear. Holland America, Princess, Cunard and a host of other lines have considered them inappropriate dining room attire.
"Royal Caribbean generated a lot of discussion early last week when the web page included shorts as acceptable attire. That decision drew the ire of many traditionalists, who did not think it was appropriate. This latest website update reverses the policy and clarifies the cruise line's stance on the issue," according to the line's blog.
The new rules are:
--For formal nights, the cruise line recommends "suits and ties, tuxedos, cocktail dresses or evening gowns."
--For smart casual nights, "think of this as a step up from your typical dinner wear" and wear "collared shirts, dresses, skirts and blouses, or pantsuits."
--For casual nights, Royal suggests "jeans, polos, sundresses and blouses" but asks guests to "keep swimwear to the Pool Deck." Shorts and tanks will be accepted for breakfast and lunch, but not in the main dining room at dinner.