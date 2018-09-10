Advertisement

Something different to do for Thanksgiving: Cruise the lower Mississippi River

By Rosemary McClure
Sep 10, 2018 | 6:00 AM
American Cruise Lines offers two Thankgiving-time cruises on the Mississippi River. (American Cruise Lines)

Two Thanksgiving cruises and a December voyage, all aboard American Cruise Lines' ships, will explore the lower Mississippi River, visiting New Orleans and Memphis, Tenn., among other ports on the route.

One of the eight-day Thanksgiving holiday cruises is aboard the new American Song riverboat, which will debut in October.

Another eight-day sailing, also departing Nov. 17, is aboard the paddle wheeler America.

Or set sail Dec. 8 on an eight-day American Song sailing. All itineraries include onboard lectures by historians and experts and nightly entertainment.

Dates: Departures Nov. 17 and Dec. 8

Prices: From $3,975 per person, double occupancy, for a balcony room on the Dec. 8 sailing; $4,130 for a balcony on the American Song sailing on Nov. 17; $4,220 for a balcony on the paddle wheeler sailing Nov. 17. Includes accommodations, meals, entertainment and excursions. Airfare not included.

Info: American Cruise Lines, (800) 460-4518

