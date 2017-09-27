Visit America's largest national forest and glaciers on spring cruises to southeast Alaska

UnCruise Adventures small-ship sailings to southeast Alaska take you hiking, rafting, biking and wildlife viewing on a seven-night national park voyage that includes a stop at America’s largest national forest. April dates for this trip mean you may have a shot at seeing the northern lights too.

The cruise begins and ends in Juneau and spends three days exploring Glacier Bay National Park by boat and on foot. Whales, bears and tufted puffin are among the wildlife to be seen in the national park.

Other highlights include stops in Tongass National Forest, the largest U.S. national forest, and Haines, a Gold Rush-era frontier town.

UnCruise’s Wilderness Adventurer holds 60 passengers.

Dates: April 14, 21 and 28; other dates available.

Price: From $2,295 per person. Includes meals, beverages (including alcohol), adventure activities, some transfers; port taxes and fees are extra. Flights to and from Juneau are not included.

Info: UnCruise Adventures Glacier Bay National Park Adventure Cruise, (888) 862-8881 or email sales@uncruise.com

