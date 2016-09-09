$648 round trip from LAX to Laos on Singapore

If you can decide by the end of this month, you can get a $648 round-trip ticket from LAX to Vientiane or Luang Prabang in Laos on Singapore Airlines.

You must buy your ticket, which is subject to availability, by Sept. 30. It is for departures Tuesdays or Thursdays (or, for $100 more, Saturdays) from Nov. 1 to Dec. 18 and Jan. 9 to June 30. You may return Mondays, Thursdays or Saturdays. There is no minimum stay, but you may not stay more than a month.

Info: Singapore, (800) 742-3333, www.singaporeair.com

Source: Airfarewatchdog.com

