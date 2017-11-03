LAX-Dublin round-trip fare for $545, includes all taxes and fees

Fare: $545 round-trip, including taxes and fees, from LAX to Dublin on Aer Lingus.
Restrictions: Subject to availability. A Saturday night stay is required; holiday blackout dates apply. For travel through March 2018. Tickets must be purchased by Wednesday.
Info: (800) 474-7424; lat.ms/aerlingus
Source: Airfarewatchdog.com
