LAX-Dublin round-trip fare for $545, includes all taxes and fees

Chris Erskine
Fare: $545 round-trip, including taxes and fees, from LAX to Dublin on Aer Lingus.

Restrictions: Subject to availability. A Saturday night stay is required; holiday blackout dates apply. For travel through March 2018. Tickets must be purchased by Wednesday.

Info: (800) 474-7424; lat.ms/aerlingus

Source: Airfarewatchdog.com

