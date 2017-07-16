Best round-trip airfares for the week of July 16: Honolulu down, way down

Airfares for the coming week held steady, with a few drops important to Los Angeles travelers.

For instance, round-trip flights to Honolulu fell significantly from a week earlier. The best LAX-Honolulu fares dropped $164, and flights out of Burbank fell more than $300.

Meanwhile, flights to Phoenix and San Francisco were down slightly at all Southern California airports that serve those destinations.

LAX fares to Washington, D.C., fell $30 from the week before.

travel@latimes.com

ALSO

Check out this $186 round-trip fare to Kansas City

$99 fares for seven-day Caribbean cruises

Sweden in late fall for $399 round trip, all taxes included