Want to watch August's total solar eclipse from 35,000 feet?

Where will you be on Aug. 21 to watch the total solar eclipse? What’s being called the Great American Eclipse will be visible coast to coast on a diagonal path from Oregon to South Carolina — and some lucky fliers will see it from their seats too.

Alaska Airlines has scheduled an invitation-only flight for “astronomy enthusiasts and eclipse-chasers” to be the first to witness the eclipse. The flight will leave 7:30 a.m. from Portland, Ore., and fly around 35,000 feet in elevation above the coast, far above any clouds that could get in the way.

The airline kicked off a contest Saturday open to anyone in the U.S. who wants a shot at two seats on the eclipse flight.

To enter, make a 30-second video that reveals how much of “an AvGeek or SpaceGeek” you are and upload it to the contest’s website by 11:59 p.m. PDT Aug. 7.

You can also plan a DIY eclipse-in-the-air experience by timing a commercial flight to destinations along the eclipse’s path of totality, the time when the moon moves into position and completely blocks out the sun.

Southwest Airlines announced Saturday that many of its regularly scheduled Aug. 21 flights may offer spectacular eclipse views. Its planners identified these routes with “greatest likelihood” of seeing the eclipse from the sky.:

Fight 1375, departing 9:05 a.m. from Seattle to St. Louis.

Flight 1368, departing 9:05 a.m. from Portland, Ore., to St. Louis.

Fight 1577, departing 10:30 a.m. from Denver to St. Louis.

Flight 301, departing 10:30 a.m. from Denver to Nashville.

Flight 1969, departing 9:50 a.m. from Denver to Atlanta

If you’re on one of those flights, Southwest will give you viewing glasses (the protective paper eyewear type) and souvenir while serving up “cosmic cocktails.”

What’s it like to see a total solar eclipse from on high? Watch the video above — and listen to the excitement in the voice of Mike Kentrianakis of the American Astronomical Society. who was flying during a total solar eclipse on March 8, 2016.

He was on board an Alaska Airlines flight whose path from Anchorage to Honolulu was adjusted to offer great views of the eclipse.

For information on the upcoming eclipse, go to Solar Eclipse Across America’s website.

ALSO

Watch the Great American Eclipse from the Atlantic Ocean on Oasis of the Seas cruise

First comes Path of Totality beer. Then St. Louis brewer throws an eclipse-watching party too

The August eclipse is the 'most spectacular thing you'll ever see,' especially in Missouri

The best places to see this summer's 'Great American Total Solar Eclipse'

Another sub-$600 bargain fare to Asia, this one to Osaka, Japan

CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color CAPTION The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel