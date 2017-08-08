New Lyft users who book with this app save $5 on each of their next four rides

Amtrak wants to make your next door-to-door trip to the train station seamless. It’s partnering with Lyft to encourage passengers to give the ride-sharing service a try. New Lyft users who book a ride on Amtrak’s mobile app will receive $5 off each of their first four rides.

The deal: As long as you book your ride with the Amtrak app and use the code “AMTRAKLYFT,” the discount will be applied to your tab.

If you’re taking the train from Union Station Los Angeles to San Diego or Santa Barbara, you can use your Lyft discount to take you there. The offer is good nationwide too.

When: The offer is good indefinitely.

Details: There’s no real downside to trying out Lyft’s service with the Amtrak app. You don’t have to have a train ticket to get the discount, and you can take a Lyft ride anywhere (not just to and from Amtrak stations).

By the way, an Amtrak statement says Lyft operates in areas across the U.S. that reach 97% of its riders. Amtrak’s app is free to download too.

Info: Amtrak mobile app

