Want to take pictures like this? Hop aboard a wildlife photography cruise to Antarctica

Explore the largest ice mass on Earth on a two-week fall expedition to the Antarctic peninsula with wildlife photographers Andy Rouse and Andrew James as well as wildlife artist Richard Symonds.

The cruise, organized by Natural World Safaris, will include lectures and on-the-ground workshops designed to help participants capture unique wildlife photos of penguins, seals, whales and other birds and marine life.

Explorations in a Zodiac boat will take participants close to shore for wildlife sightings. The expedition begins and ends in Ushuaia, Argentina.

Dates: Nov. 17-30

Price: $7,875 per person. Includes accommodations in the Argentine city of Ushuaia and aboard ship, most meals, landing fees, guides, photography workshops, lectures, use of waterproof boots, jackets and trousers while on board and a departure transfer. International flights, arrival transfer, visas, tips, and gratuities for ship staff and crew are not included.

Info: Natural World Safaris, (866) 357-6569

