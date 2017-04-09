She found rain and hail instead of sun in Sedona's red-rock country — and snapped this remarkable photo

In March, Felicia Nilson took a road trip with some friends to spend five days in Arizona and New Mexico. They stayed in Santa Fe, N.M., for three days and spent two days in Sedona, Ariz.

On a rainy walk through red-rock country to the Chapel of the Holy Cross in Sedona, the Burbank resident took this photo with an iPhone 6SE.

In the center is Bell Rock, and to the left is the imposing Courthouse Butte. Nilson, who endured rain and hail on this jaunt, said she loved all the colors displayed on the photo -- from “the green of the cactus” and “the rust red, almost burgundy soil to the little bit of blue peeking through the overcast sky.”

This photo is featured in Your Scene in the L.A. Times Sunday Travel section. To have your photos considered for Your Scene, email them to yourscene-travel@latimes.com or share them on our Flickr page.

