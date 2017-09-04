Set foot in San Diego in late September, just as Cabrillo did

When Portuguese explorer Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo set foot in California almost 500 years ago, he didn’t just mark San Diego as the Plymouth Rock of the West. He launched a festival.

Only time will tell which accomplishment is more significant. Till then, the 54th annual Cabrillo Festival, marking the historical event, takes place Sept. 30, a Saturday.

Admission is free. Guests need identification for entry onto the Naval Base Point Loma.

There will be music, dancing, children’s activities and food from Native Americans, Mexico, Portugal and Spain. Also featured: basket-making, knot-tying and a 16th century Spanish soldiers living history encampment.

The fest will be held at Ballast Point on the Point Loma base, from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Re-enactment of Cabrillo’s landing from a replica ship begins at 1 p.m.

