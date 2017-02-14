How to make your Valentine's heart spin (and it's not expensive, either)

Do you know Valentine’s Day coincides with National Ferris Wheel Day? OK, the latter is an unofficial holiday, but wheels are romantic — and a good place to celebrate the day devoted to love.

The first wheel was created in 1893 to rival the equally impressive Eiffel Tower in Paris that had been completed in 1889. George Washington Gale Ferris Jr. made it happen in time for the Chicago World’s Fair, and a classic American ride was born.

What could be more romantic than a wheel with the Pacific Ocean as a backdrop? On Valentine’s Day, violinist Daniel Morris will serenade folks from 6 to 10 p.m. at Pacific Park’s Ferris wheel on the Santa Monica Pier.

Look for emoji and Valentine messages in the 174,000 LED lights on the world’s first solar-powered wheel.

For $10 each, you and your Valentine can soar 130 feet above the water and take in sweeping views of the coast. Info: Ferris Wheel at Pacific Park

The High Roller takes riders 550 feet above Las Vegas. Caesars Entertainment The High Roller takes riders 550 feet above Las Vegas. The High Roller takes riders 550 feet above Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

The High Roller in Las Vegas gives you the option of how much you want to spend: $750 by day and $1,100 by night for those who want to rent a private glassed-in cabin to propose to your loved one.

The cost covers up to six people during the 30-minute ride. Champagne, strawberries dipped in chocolate and romantic tunes are part of the VIP spin. Call (702) 322-0537 or email highrollersales@caesars.com to reserve a spot.

But you can also just take a ride for $22 each (if you buy online) and look out over the lights of the Strip from 550 feet in the air. That’s plenty romantic too. Info: High Roller at the Linq Promenade

