Violinist Joshua Bell, Gloria Estefan headline Festival Napa Valley this summer. $10,000 pass gets you into everything.

Need more reasons to visit wine country this summer? Violinist Joshua Bell will lead the Havana Chamber Orchestra, Gloria Estefan will headline a gala and comic Bill Murray will take the stage at Festival Napa Valley in July.

The festival from July 14-23 brings together music, dance and food to glorious vineyard settings. Tickets and passes are on sale now (it often sells out each year).

On the high end, a Festival Passport to just about everything costs $10,000 per person.

Actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth performed at the 2016 Festival Napa Valley. (Bob McClenahan)

An All-Day Patron’s Pass for July 15 gets you entry to a 5K and 10K run, the food and wine Taste of Napa event, dinner at Far Niente winery and admission to Bell’s “Seasons of Cuba” concert, also at Far Niente.

An all-day pass on July 16 offers admission to a Vintners Luncheon, dinner, Sunday at the Symphony at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center’s Lincoln Theater in Yountville and admission to the gala, featuring Estefan, at Hall winery in St. Helena.

Patron passes cost $1,250 per person.

You can catch the San Francisco Ballet on July 21 at the Lincoln Theater for $39 a ticket.

Napa High School Drum Corps performed at last year's wine country festival. (Bob McClenahan)

And there are freebies too, including the Napa Fest Academy Orchestra performing Philip Glass’ “Icarus at the Edge of Time” on July 16, and young artist concerts on July 17, 18, 19 and 22. Though tickets are free, you still need to download them at the website.

Info: Festival Napa Valley, (888) 337-6272 or visit the box office between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at 1850 Soscol Ave., Suite 205, Napa.

